Stetson Bennett makes decision on Senior Bowl

Stetson Bennett is hoping to parlay his amazing run at Georgia into a successful NFL career, but the quarterback is passing up at least one opportunity to showcase his talents for scouts.

Bennett will not take part in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 4, according to Outkick’s Trey Wallace. Senior Bowl executive Jim Nagy said there were discussions with Bennett’s people over the past week about the two-time national champion playing, but Bennett has decided he wants to focus on the Scouting Combine and NFL Draft.

That means Bennett has likely worn his Bulldogs helmet for the final time. His college career certainly ended on a high note. Bennett accounted for six touchdowns in Georgia’s 65-7 blowout victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Bennett led Georgia to back-to-back national titles. He drew some criticism for his behavior while celebrating the most recent championship, though he did not seem to care.

While he will go down as one of the most accomplished college quarterbacks of all time, Bennett is hardly considered a slam-dunk NFL prospect. Most analysts predict he will not be drafted earlier than the fifth round. Bennett obviously does not feel the Senior Bowl would help him improve his stock.