Saturday, November 5, 2022

Stetson Bennett trolled Tennessee fans so hard over his phone leak

November 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
Stetson Bennett stuck it to Tennessee fans while also handing the Vols their first loss of the season.

The Georgia quarterback went 17/25 for 257 yards, 2 touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the Bulldogs’ big 27-13 win over the Volunteers on Saturday.

After scoring on a 13-yard run in the first quarter, Bennett held his right hand to his ear like he was talking on a phone.

Bennett’s phone number was leaked by Tennessee fans. The Georgia quarterback said he received 600-700 phone calls from fans harassing him.

The effort didn’t rattle Bennett, who played another very strong game.

Now 9-0, Georgia looks like the top team in the country, and a favorite to repeat as national champions.

