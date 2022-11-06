Stetson Bennett trolled Tennessee fans so hard over his phone leak

Stetson Bennett stuck it to Tennessee fans while also handing the Vols their first loss of the season.

The Georgia quarterback went 17/25 for 257 yards, 2 touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the Bulldogs’ big 27-13 win over the Volunteers on Saturday.

After scoring on a 13-yard run in the first quarter, Bennett held his right hand to his ear like he was talking on a phone.

Stetson Bennett says he received "600 to 700" phone calls/texts (presumably from Tennessee fans) last night after his number leaked. After his touchdown run, he threw up the 🤙 pic.twitter.com/3IJf8FIfKE — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 6, 2022

Bennett’s phone number was leaked by Tennessee fans. The Georgia quarterback said he received 600-700 phone calls from fans harassing him.

#UGA QB Stetson Bennett confirmed that his phone number was leaked last night. He said he received around “600 to 700” phone calls, but he didn’t use it as motivation for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/o1hgIkHBZL — Lance McCurley (@lancemccurley) November 5, 2022

The effort didn’t rattle Bennett, who played another very strong game.

Now 9-0, Georgia looks like the top team in the country, and a favorite to repeat as national champions.