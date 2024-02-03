 Skip to main content
Steve Belichick interviews for college job with Big Ten team

February 3, 2024
by Dan Benton
Steve Belichick on the sideline

Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With Bill Belichick out in New England, many members of his staff have been left to find new jobs. That includes his son, Steve Belichick, who had been with the Patriots since 2012, serving first as a defensive assistant, then as safeties coach, and, most recently, as the outside linebackers coach.

Unlike his father, who appears destined to sit out the 2024 season, Steve could return to the sideline at the college level.

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Belichick and another former Patriots assistant, Vinnie Sunseri, interviewed with the University of Washington, who will join the Big Ten in 2024, on Friday.

Newly hired Patriots head coach David Mayo did reportedly offer Belichick an opportunity to return along with safeties coach Brian Belichick, but Bill’s boys seem to be exploring other options.

Both Steve Belichick and Sunseri also have familiar with Washington’s incoming head coach, Jedd Fisch, who served as an assistant coach with the Patriots in 2020.

It’s unclear if Belichick and/or Sunseri were offered a position on the Washington staff but it’s clear the ball is rolling and respective returns to New England seem unlikely.

Steve BelichickWashington Huskies Football
