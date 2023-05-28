Steve Sarkisian adds former Big Ten Coach of the Year to Texas staff

Steve Sarkisian has added some experience to his coaching staff at Texas, including one familiar name.

Sarkisian has added former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst to his staff as an offensive analyst. Joe DeCamillis and Payam Saadat were also hired and will have the title of special assistant to the head coach, according to OrangeBloods.com reporter Anwar Richardson.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has hired former Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst as an offensive analyst, according to my sources. Sarkisian also hired veteran coaches Joe DeCamillis & Payam Saadat. Each will hold the title of Special Assistant To The Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/Qoi12Gzqrd — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) May 28, 2023

Chryst, 57, coached at Wisconsin from 2015-2022. He was the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2017. He went 67–26 during his Wisconsin career and led the team to a 6-1 record in bowl games. But he was fired after a 2-3 start last season.

DeCamilis is a longtime NFL assistant coach. He spent the last two seasons as the special teams coordinator for the Rams.

Saadat has experience as a defensive coach at Portland State.

Texas is entering its third season under Sarkisian, who has gone 13-12 over his first two years.

