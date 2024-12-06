Steve Sarkisian has good answer to question about his Arch Manning usage

Steve Sarkisian on Thursday gave a good answer to a question about his utilization of quarterback Arch Manning.

Manning played in Texas’ rivalry game against Texas A&M last weekend. He rushed 3 times for 14 yards and a touchdown — the first score of the game.

Given that Manning had a nice role in the game as a rushing threat, Sarkisian was asked why Manning wasn’t utilized in similar packages earlier in the season.

“Sometimes you have to keep a few tricks up your sleeve,” Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian may have wanted to avoid confusion and questions about the roles of Manning and Quinn Ewers early in the season. Manning got to see his most playing time when he made two starts in September in place of the injured Ewers, but Sarkisian made clear all along that Ewers was the starter. It’s also nice to be able to utilize Manning in certain situations later in the season.

For the season, Manning has gone 61/90 (67.8 percent) for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He has also rushed for 95 yards and 4 touchdowns.