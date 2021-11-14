Steve Sarkisian had concerning quote after Texas loss

Texas hit rock bottom on Saturday when they lost to Kansas, and one particular comment head coach Steve Sarkisian made after the game did not sit well with Longhorns fans.

Kansas defeated Texas in overtime despite being a 31-point underdog. The loss was the fifth straight for the 4-6 Longhorns. After the game, Sarkisian was asked if players have been tuning him out. He didn’t exactly shoot the theory down.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian was asked if players have tuned him out. Sarkisian said, "I don't know. You'd have to ask them that question." — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 14, 2021

The upset was the biggest one in Big 12 history in terms of point spread. It was also the first time Kansas ever won a game against Texas in Austin.

That wasn’t the first concerning quote Sarkisian delivered after a loss, but there’s probably not much else he can say at this point. His first season as the head coach at Texas has turned into a disaster.

