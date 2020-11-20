Top QB Quinn Ewers commits to Ohio State after flipping from Texas

Quinn Ewers is headed to Ohio State.

Ewers, a top quarterback recruit, announced last month that he was decommitting from Texas. Recruiting sites immediately projected that the Southlake Carroll star would end up at Ohio State. That is exactly what happened.

Ewers shared a graphic on his Twitter account Thursday that showed he committed to the Buckeyes.

Ewers has been ranked as the No. 1 player in the 2022 recruiting class. He originally committed to Texas in August.

As a sophomore last season, Ewers passed for 4,003 yards, 45 touchdowns and three interceptions.