Steve Sarkisian makes change to his coaching staff

Texas is undergoing some major changes after Steve Sarkisian’s disappointing first season with the team, and the program’s old coaching regime is now completely gone.

Sarkisian has fired wide receivers coach Andre Coleman, Chip Brown of 247Sports reports.

Coleman was hired by former Longhorns head coach Tom Herman in 2019. He was one of two coaches, along with running backs coach Stan Drayton, that Sarkisian retained when he took over prior to the 2021 season. Drayton was named Temple’s head coach last week, so there are now no coaches remaining in Austin from the Herman era.

Brown reports that Coleman and Sarkisian had some disagreements over recruiting. Texas had two wide receivers — five-star Evan Stewart and four-star Armani Winfield — decommit from their 2022 class.

Texas got off to a strong start this season before finishing 5-7. Despite that, they still have one of the top recruiting classes in the country heading into next year. Sarkisian even managed to flip a top recruit on National Signing Day last week. He also landed a highly coveted transfer quarterback, so there is no need for Longhorns fans to panic just yet.

Photo: Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and players sing The Eyes of Texas along with fans after a victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports