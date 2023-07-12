Steve Sarkisian makes prediction about Quinn Ewers
Steve Sarkisian made a big prediction about Quinn Ewers.
Sarkisian spoke at Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday. He was asked about Ewers, who is set to start as the Longhorns’ quarterback for the second year in a row.
Sarkisian said he believes Ewers can develop into a first-round draft pick.
”If things go the way we think they can go then the pundits are probably right he is a first-round draft pick at quarterback,” Sarkisian said of Ewers, via HookEm Headlines.
Ewers began his career at Ohio State but transferred to Texas last year. He passed for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions over 10 games last season.
Ewers battled some injuries but had a breakout game in the Red River Shootout against rival Oklahoma. That game, Ewers returned from a clavicle injury to throw for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 49-0 beatdown.
The Southlake Carroll product is holding off Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning for the Longhorns’ starting job. Whether or not he becomes a first-round pick in the future remains to be seen. Sarkisian certainly thinks that outcome is a definite possibility.