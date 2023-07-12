Steve Sarkisian makes prediction about Quinn Ewers

Steve Sarkisian made a big prediction about Quinn Ewers.

Sarkisian spoke at Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday. He was asked about Ewers, who is set to start as the Longhorns’ quarterback for the second year in a row.

Sarkisian said he believes Ewers can develop into a first-round draft pick.

”If things go the way we think they can go then the pundits are probably right he is a first-round draft pick at quarterback,” Sarkisian said of Ewers, via HookEm Headlines.

Sark on Quinn Ewers' outlook: ”If things go the way we think they can go then the pundits are probably right he is a first-round draft pick at quarterback.” — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) July 12, 2023

Ewers began his career at Ohio State but transferred to Texas last year. He passed for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions over 10 games last season.

Ewers battled some injuries but had a breakout game in the Red River Shootout against rival Oklahoma. That game, Ewers returned from a clavicle injury to throw for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 49-0 beatdown.

The Southlake Carroll product is holding off Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning for the Longhorns’ starting job. Whether or not he becomes a first-round pick in the future remains to be seen. Sarkisian certainly thinks that outcome is a definite possibility.