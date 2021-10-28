Surprising school listed as favorite to land Arch Manning

Arch Manning is the most high-profile and highly-coveted high school football recruit in years.

The son of Cooper Manning, grandson of Archie Manning, and nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, Arch has tremendous football lineage. Most of his family (Archie, Cooper, Eli) went to Ole Miss and played football there, while Peyton went to Tennessee.

Now, everyone wants to know where Arch will go.

The high school junior has visited four colleges this fall and has a final visit planned this Saturday at Clemson.

One sportsbook has produced odds for which school Arch will choose to attend for college. The leader is a surprising school: Texas.

Here are the odds via SportsBetting.ag:

Texas +300

Georgia +350

Alabama +400

Ole Miss +450

LSU +500

Clemson +550

Tennessee +1000

SMU +1200

Texas probably has the shakiest head coach situation among the top schools. They’re also struggling compared to other top contenders like Georgia and Bama. Plus, the Longhorns lost the game that Arch attended. Arch did give a compliment to Texas though, so maybe the oddsmakers know something.

Anyone feeling like Peyton’s alma mater is worth the longshot bet?

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; High school player Arch Manning watches from the stands during a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports