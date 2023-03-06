Steve Sarkisian announces big news concerning Arch Manning

Steve Sarkisian shared some big news on Monday regarding Arch Manning.

The Texas Longhorns on Monday had their first practice of the spring. Both quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Manning got in plenty of work.

What was interesting was Sarkisian said all position battles were open, including quarterback. He said he’s curious to see what Manning can do.

“Quinn has an entire year of a head start, but I don’t want to hold Arch back. I want to see how far he can take this thing and what it can look like,” Sarkisian said.

Manning completed his senior season of high school ball in the fall and graduated early so he could come to campus and start working with the Longhorns. Originally, many thought the plan was for Manning to take a redshirt year in 2023. The thinking was that Ewers, who would be eligible for the NFL Draft, could go pro, or Manning could compete with him in 2024. But it sounds like Manning might be able to take over the job this fall if he looks good.

Texas is coming off an 8-5 season in 2022. A former top recruit, Ewers passed for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 10 games. Hudson Card, who competed with Ewers for the starting job, has since transferred to Purdue.

