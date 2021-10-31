 Skip to main content
Steve Spurrier wore great disguise to Florida-Georgia game

October 31, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Steve Spurrier

Steve Spurrier remains a national treasure, and the former SEC coached proved that with his attendance at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday.

Spurrier is a college football legend, so he attracts plenty of attention wherever he goes. Knowing that, the 76-year-old tried to fly under the radar at the Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville. He wore what he called a disguise.

We have our doubts that it worked.

Spurrier was the head coach at Duke from 1987-1989, but that is certainly not what he is known for. He went from Duke to Florida, where he led the Gators to a national championship in 1996. Spurrier also coached at South Carolina for more than a decade.

Spurrier can’t have been happy with what he saw on Saturday, as the Gators lost 34-7. Georgia is the top-ranked team in the country, but fans were hoping Florida would put up more of a fight. Perhaps what Spurrier recently said about his former team is true.

