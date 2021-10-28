Steve Spurrier offers blunt assessment of Florida’s recent struggles

The Florida Gators have been a huge disappointment this season, particularly the last few weeks. The Gators nearly beat Alabama, losing 31-29 on Sept. 18. Since then, Florida is 2-2, with a pair of disappointing losses against Kentucky and LSU.

For former coach Steve Spurrier, it’s not tough to figure out why. Spurrier was asked on “The Paul Finebaum Show” what the root cause of the issues might be, and the explanation was simple.

Steve Spurrier, when asked by @finebaum why Florida has struggled since the Alabama game: “Well, we don’t tackle very well.” Miss that refreshing, yet simplistic honesty. — Brandon Zimmerman (@BZSEC) October 27, 2021

Hey, sometimes simple, brutal honesty is the best course of action. Spurrier had plenty of success, and that was part of it.

If it helps, current coach Dan Mullen has been taking a similar approach lately. We’ll see if it helps, because there’s growing talk of him landing on the hot seat as the bad performances continue.