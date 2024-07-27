Steve Spurrier makes surprising comment about rival Florida State

Steve Spurrier offered a surprising comment about the rival Florida State Seminoles.

Spurrier was a guest on “A Peek Inside Florida Gators Football” with Ali Peek and was asked about the conference realignment. Peek asked Spurrier what conference he thought Florida State and Clemson should join if they leave the ACC as they are trying to do.

“I think FSU definitely belongs in the SEC,” Spurrier said. “Clemson sorta belongs there also, but I dunno if the SEC wants to go to 18 teams.”

Not only did Spurrier play it straight with Florida State, but he added that he thought the Seminoles would fare well in the SEC.

“They’d do very well. And I think Clemson would do pretty well. They would do better in the ACC as far as winning conference championships, but they want to be in the big time. I think within maybe 2-3 years, they will be in a different conference,” he said.

Spurrier is known for being a legendary trash-talker, so it’s surprising that he did not break out some sort of barb for Florida’s big rival. After all, Spurrier both played and coached at Florida, and he coached the Gators during the height of their rivalry with the Seminoles in the ’90s. Has the 79-year-old Spurrier mellowed out? Where was the zinger for the ‘Noles?