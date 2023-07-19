Steve Spurrier has some trash talk for Kirby Smart

It has been more than two decades since Steve Spurrier has had any direct involvement in the Florida-Georgia rivalry, but the Head Ball Coach is not going to sit quietly while Kirby Smart tries to rewrite history.

Most people refer to the rivalry between Florida and Georgia as the “Florida-Georgia” rivalry. Smart, whose Bulldogs have dominated their neighbors to the south in recent years, told reporters this week that people should refer to the annual meeting as the “Georgia-Florida game.”

Is it Georgia- Florida or Florida-Georgia game? Kirby Smart said at SEC Media Days that it is "Georgia-Florida" pic.twitter.com/SeoKFZ9opZ — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 18, 2023

Spurrier disagrees. The 78-year-old responded in a Facebook post that featured a photo of him posing with Smart.

Steve Spurrier took a friendly shot a Kirby Smart after the Georgia head coach made an emphasis on it being labeled the “Georgia-Florida” game💀https://t.co/AAUEZNqeR2 pic.twitter.com/f3PSmVdPCL — On3 (@On3sports) July 19, 2023

“Heard Kirby said it was the Georgia-Florida Game today during the SEC Media Day appearance,” Spurrier wrote. “He might wear a visor, but until he wins 11 out of 12 of the FLORIDA-Georgia game, I think we all know what it’s really called.”

Spurrier coached at Florida from 1990-2001. As he mentioned, the Gators beat Georgia in 11 of those 12 seasons. Smart has been the head coach at Georgia since 2016 and won five of seven against Florida, so both coaches have earned the right to brag about dominating their rival.

The big takeaway here? Even as his 80th birthday quickly approaches, Spurrier remains as enthusiastic about talking trash as always.