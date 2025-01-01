Sugar Bowl issues statement addressing game status after Bourbon Street attack

The Sugar Bowl Committee has issued a statement addressing the tragedy that took place in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve.

At least 10 people have been killed and dozens more injured after a man drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people who were celebrating on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, La., early Wednesday morning. The driver then got out of the vehicle and began shooting at police before being killed, according to reports.

Notre Dame and Georgia are scheduled to play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on Wednesday night, with kickoff at 8:45 EST. The Sugar Bowl Committee issued a statement saying they have been in contact with authorities and will communicate any information about the status of the game when it is available.

“The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” the statement read. “We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available.”

The FBI is investigating the Bourbon Street attack as an act of terrorism. ESPN’s Laura Rutledge reported around midday on Wednesday that law enforcement was sweeping Caesars Superdome for explosives or other potential threats, but that the stadium was believed to be safe.

A shelter-in-place order was in effect for anyone in the Bourbon Street area as of Wednesday morning, according to the University of Georgia.

In response to the tragic events that occurred in the early morning hours on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, authorities in the area are asking anyone located in the Bourbon Street, Canal Street and St. Ann Street areas to shelter in place until further guidance is provided from… — UGA (@universityofga) January 1, 2025

New Orleans Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick said earlier Wednesday that the Sugar Bowl would be played as scheduled. The Associated Press also reported that a person familiar with the situation said there was no indication the Notre Dame-Georgia game would be delayed or postponed, pending any further developments from authorities.