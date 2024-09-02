New Syracuse coach had message for Ryan Day

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown on Sunday thanked an unsung hero who helped the Orange start the 2024 college football season with a win — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

On Saturday, Syracuse outlasted Ohio in a 38-22 affair to give Brown a win during his head coaching debut at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord was phenomenal in his first outing in an Orange uniform. The 21-year-old signal-caller went 27/39 for 354 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception, completely outclassing his Ohio counterpart Parker Navarro.

After the game, Brown heaped praise on McCord and expressed his gratitude toward Day for “allowing” Syracuse to swipe the QB from the Buckeyes.

“Kyle’s a good football player. You’ve seen it right there,” said Brown. “I should send Ryan Day a bottle of champagne for allowing us to get him.”

“I should send Ryan Day a bottle of champagne for allowing us to get Kyle McCord” – Fran Brown, Syracuse Head Coach pic.twitter.com/En9AC2O70q — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) September 1, 2024

McCord transferred to Syracuse in December after three seasons at Ohio State.

There were rumblings that McCord left due to uncertainty with his starting job at Ohio State, which the QB has profusely denied.

But given how Ohio State completely destroyed their Week 1 opponents with their new starting QB, Day probably isn’t missing McCord too much just yet.