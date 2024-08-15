Ryan Day announces who has won Ohio State starting quarterback job

Ryan Day made a big announcement on Thursday regarding Ohio State’s football team.

The Buckeyes head coach said that transfer Will Howard will be the team’s starting quarterback for their season opener against Akron on August 31.

“We’re excited about Will being a starter,” Day said. “Will has really taken a command of the offense I believe. … He’s become a threat both with his legs and with his arm.”

“The guys are excited, they do feel Will. I know he’s excited about leading the team” The Buckeyes officially have their starter! Ryan Day said Howard graded out significantly ahead of the other guys throughout practices. He said Will’s command of the offense has been huge: pic.twitter.com/IT25krU9Cs — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) August 15, 2024

Howard was the immediate favorite to win the starting quarterback job upon announcing his transfer to the Buckeyes. The former Kansas State QB passed for 2,643 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. His 48 career touchdown passes set a Kansas State record.

Howard beat out Devin Brown, Alabama transfer Julian Sayin and some others for the Ohio State job. Brown is currently the team’s backup quarterback.

Ohio State has gone 11-2 for three consecutive seasons, all of which included losses to Michigan. Kyle McCord was the team’s quarterback last season but has since transferred to Syracuse.