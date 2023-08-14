TCU taking interesting approach to opener against Deion Sanders-led Colorado

The college football season is just a few weeks away. With TCU set to take on Colorado in their season opener on September 2nd, Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes has been forced to go an unconventional route to help prepare his side.

Most teams will watch game film from previous seasons to analyze their next opponent. However, Dykes stated that TCU won’t even bother to watch a second of Colorado film due to the Buffaloes’ completely revamped roster under head coach Deion Sanders. Dykes was asked Sunday about the challenges of TCU’s preparation for Colorado during an interview with On3’s Andy Staples.

“We’re not even going to bother watching Colorado’s film from last year. There’s no point in doing that. New schemes, new players, new everything. It will be a complete challenge for us and something that’ll be different,” said the TCU head coach.

Because Coach Prime has flipped Colorado’s roster so dramatically, TCU coach Sonny Dykes says the Frogs probably won’t watch a second of 2022 Colorado as they prepare for the season opener. Plus, @ralphDrussoAP on when it’s more than a cheeseburger. https://t.co/wZkPWWle5z pic.twitter.com/UzP9QeXp7p — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) August 14, 2023

Sanders’ arrival at Boulder has brought unprecedented changes to Colorado’s football program. Before Sanders’ hiring, Colorado was coming off a 1-11 campaign and a last-place finish in the Pac-12. The former Jackson State coach has since turned over nearly the entire roster and coaching staff.

Dykes’ move isn’t out of disrespect but rather necessity. He would probably learn more by watching Jackson State film than Colorado film.

Sanders’ son Shedeur — who previously played under his father at Jackson State — is set to start at quarterback for Colorado. Sanders hired former Kent State head coach Sean Lewis to serve as his offensive coordinator. Transfers and high school recruits mostly comprise the new-look Colorado football roster. Most of Colorado’s non-graduating players from last season were forced to transfer. Coach Sanders’ strategy has drawn criticism from some of his peers, but may improve the team’s play on the field after their recent one-win season.

Dykes, who led the Horned Frogs to the national title game last season, stated that the “main thing” for TCU will be to get his own side ready to play. Scouting out the opponent will be a secondary priority given how teams can change from season to season.