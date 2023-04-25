Details emerge about Deion Sanders’ big purge at Colorado

Deion Sanders has vowed to completely rebuild the Colorado football program, and we now have some numbers that illustrate just how committed he is to that vision.

Max Olson of The Athletic published some detailed figures on Monday that show the way Sanders has gutted Colorado’s roster. Of the 83 scholarship players the Buffaloes had on their roster at the start of last season, only 20 remained as of Monday night. Colorado has had 46 players enter the transfer portal since the start of the offseason. No other program had more than 29.

“You all know that we’re gonna move on from some of the team members and we’re gonna reload and get some kids that we really identify with,” Sanders said after Colorado’s spring game on Saturday. “So this process is gonna be quick, it’s gonna be fast, but we’re gonna get it done.”

He was not exaggerating.

Of the 41 players who started a game for the 1-11 Buffaloes last season, only 10 remain. All 10 scholarship wide receivers from last year’s team have either graduated or entered the transfer portal. At least one receiver who departed looked like he was poised for a huge year.

Colorado now has just one returning scholarship player at quarterback, running back, cornerback and safety.

For the most part, the players who have decided to transfer were probably nudged in that direction by Sanders. The Hall of Famer sent a ruthless message to players after he took over, and he has made good on his promise.