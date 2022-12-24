 Skip to main content
TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?

December 24, 2022
by Grey Papke
sonny Dykes in sunglasses

Oct 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes stands on the field during pregame prior to a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents.

TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that the Horned Frogs’ plan is to force Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy to beat them through the air.

“That’s going to be the big challenge for us, stopping the run and make the quarterback beat us,” Dykes said. “He’s certainly capable of doing it, but we gotta stop the run because that stops their offense.”

TCU is taking a pretty big risk here. The strategy makes sense on paper, so much so that Ohio State employed it when they played the Wolverines. The running game was stifled, but McCarthy went over the top multiple times for big plays and wound up throwing for three touchdowns. The Buckeyes never really adjusted, Michigan put up 45 points in a comfortable win, and McCarthy was able to take quite the victory lap.

Dykes is not going to be ignorant to this, but that does not change the risk. McCarthy can beat good defenses, and TCU will have to be smarter than the Buckeyes were if they want to avoid meeting the same fate.

H/T Maize N Brew

Article Tags

JJ McCarthyMichigan FootballTCU Football
