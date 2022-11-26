JJ McCarthy pulls a Joe Burrow after beating Ohio State

J.J. McCarthy had a great game for Michigan in their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus. The Wolverines quarterback celebrated at the end with a move straight out of the Joe Burrow playbook.

McCarty was seen giving the parade wave to the Ohio State fans in attendance at Ohio Stadium.

If that looks familiar, it’s because Burrow did the same thing after LSU’s win at Texas early in their historic 2019 season.

McCarthy had one heck of a game for the Wolverines. He went 12/24 for 263 yards, 3 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing TD in the victory.

As Ohio State’s defense sold out to stop Michigan’s run, McCarthy found Cornelius Johnson twice and Colston Loveland once for long touchdown passes.

The Buckeyes challenged McCarthy to beat them. He more than lived up to the challenge.