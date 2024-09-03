 Skip to main content
Tennessee freshman busted recording live video in locker room

September 3, 2024
by Larry Brown
Boo Carter on camera

Tennessee freshman Boo Carter had a hilarious moment in the team’s locker room after Saturday’s game.

Carter went on his Instagram account after his Volunteers’ 69-3 thumping of Chattanooga on Saturday. The freshman defensive back was recording a celebratory video live from his team’s locker room when coach Josh Heupel realized what was going on. Heupel could be seen in the background of the video approaching Carter, who panicked and reached out to block his phone.

Oops!

That’s a rookie mistake by Carter.

The freshman had two tackles in the win. He was rated as a four-star recruit for Tennessee.

