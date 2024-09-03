Related Articles

Tennessee freshman busted recording live video in locker room Tennessee freshman Boo Carter had a hilarious moment in the team’s locker room after Saturday’s game. Carter went on his Instagram account after his Volunteers’ 69-3 thumping of Chattanooga on Saturday. The freshman defensive back was recording a celebratory video…

USF head coach takes funny shot at Billy Napier over press conference mishap Alex Golesh was not about to miss out on his opportunity to clown his in-state rival. Golesh, the head football coach at the University of South Florida, got in a funny shot at Florida head coach Billy Napier on Tuesday.…

Steelers, Cam Heyward announce surprising news The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cam Heyward announced some surprising news on Tuesday. The two sides have agreed on a contract extension for the 35-year-old defensive tackle. The deal is for $45 million over three years and includes $29 million in…

Jaylen Brown’s X page gets hacked with hilarious message Jaylen Brown apparently has a password to change. The Boston Celtics star Brown felt victim Tuesday to a hacker who got into his official account on X. The hacker posted a flood of messages to Brown’s page (and his more…

Kadarius Toney visits with notable NFC team Kadarius Toney is looking for work after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs last week, and the wide receiver has drawn interest from at least one notable NFC team. The Seattle Seahawks hosted Toney for a visit on…