 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 21, 2024

Tennessee fans take over Ohio Stadium for CFP matchup

December 21, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Article Tags

Tennessee FootballTennessee Vols fans

Tennessee fans invade Ohio Stadium for College Football Playoff matchup against Ohio State

Tennessee fans showed Saturday that they are more than willing to endure the cold for the sake of their football team.

No. 8 Ohio State hosted No. 9 Tennessee in their College Football Playoff first-round matchup at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Despite the contest being a road game for Rocky Top, Volunteers supporters arrived at the venue in droves.

Videos of Ohio Stadium pregame went viral on X, showing just how split the crowd was at the Buckeyes’ home stadium. Certain clips even made it seem like there were more Tennessee fans than Ohio State supporters.

There were reportedly 30,000 Volunteers fans expected to arrive at the venue. Based on the snippets posted on social media, that may have been a conservative estimate.

Even Kirk Herbstreit could not believe the Tennessee turnout in Columbus.

“29th year of doing College GameDay and this is by far the most fans from the visiting team I’ve ever seen,” Herbstreit said hours before kickoff.

The Tennessee fan base has been known to be among the most passionate in the country. Their willingness to do some crazy things in support of the Volunteers speaks to that. Saturday’s Ohio Stadium invasion was just the latest example.

comments powered by Disqus