Tennessee fans take over Ohio Stadium for CFP matchup

Tennessee fans showed Saturday that they are more than willing to endure the cold for the sake of their football team.

No. 8 Ohio State hosted No. 9 Tennessee in their College Football Playoff first-round matchup at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Despite the contest being a road game for Rocky Top, Volunteers supporters arrived at the venue in droves.

Videos of Ohio Stadium pregame went viral on X, showing just how split the crowd was at the Buckeyes’ home stadium. Certain clips even made it seem like there were more Tennessee fans than Ohio State supporters.

Safe to say Tennessee fans traveled reeaaallllly well pic.twitter.com/bKULzZofAZ — Always College Football (@AlwaysCFB) December 22, 2024

Rocky Top thunders throughout Ohio Stadium. It’s remarkable. More than 30,000 Tennessee fans expected. pic.twitter.com/zEeYA1JRUy — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 22, 2024

OMG the reveal of the Tennessee fans pic.twitter.com/j1j7ykAsOs — gmannVOLS (@gmannVOLS) December 22, 2024

There were reportedly 30,000 Volunteers fans expected to arrive at the venue. Based on the snippets posted on social media, that may have been a conservative estimate.

Even Kirk Herbstreit could not believe the Tennessee turnout in Columbus.

“29th year of doing College GameDay and this is by far the most fans from the visiting team I’ve ever seen,” Herbstreit said hours before kickoff.

“29th year of doing @CollegeGameDay and this is by far the most fans from the visiting team I’ve ever seen”@KirkHerbstreit #GBO | @CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/EtsdAgGA1N — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 21, 2024

The Tennessee fan base has been known to be among the most passionate in the country. Their willingness to do some crazy things in support of the Volunteers speaks to that. Saturday’s Ohio Stadium invasion was just the latest example.