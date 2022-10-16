Awesome videos show Tennessee fans throwing goal posts into river

Tennessee knocked off Alabama 52-49 on Saturday for their first win over the Crimson Tide since 2006, and their fans knew exactly what to do.

Vols fans rushed the field at Neyland Stadium and immediately went to work on the goal posts (video here). After bringing them down, Vols fans carried the goal posts out of the stadium and down to the Tennessee River.

There are several videos that help chronicle the journey of the uprights.

Here are some fans carrying them through Neyland Stadium:

The goalposts have exited Neyland pic.twitter.com/aBzqlMu8XZ — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) October 16, 2022

Then through a street in Knoxville:

They’re bringing the goalposts to the bars in Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/ia3ua3NLGr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 16, 2022

And then into the Tennessee River:

The goalpost has reached its final destination: the river pic.twitter.com/6HwciQdkPF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 16, 2022

That’s what it’s all about. Tennessee fans waited for years to beat Alabama. When you wait that long and then outplay a juggernaut for a win like that, it’s so incredibly satisfying. And there were some goal posts that paid the price for the upset.