Awesome videos show Tennessee fans throwing goal posts into river

October 15, 2022
by Larry Brown

Tennessee fans hold goal posts

Tennessee knocked off Alabama 52-49 on Saturday for their first win over the Crimson Tide since 2006, and their fans knew exactly what to do.

Vols fans rushed the field at Neyland Stadium and immediately went to work on the goal posts (video here). After bringing them down, Vols fans carried the goal posts out of the stadium and down to the Tennessee River.

There are several videos that help chronicle the journey of the uprights.

Here are some fans carrying them through Neyland Stadium:

Then through a street in Knoxville:

And then into the Tennessee River:

That’s what it’s all about. Tennessee fans waited for years to beat Alabama. When you wait that long and then outplay a juggernaut for a win like that, it’s so incredibly satisfying. And there were some goal posts that paid the price for the upset.

