 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 21, 2024

Tennessee QB has his helmet cracked on collision with Ohio State LB

December 21, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

Cody SimonNico IamaleavaOhio State FootballTennessee Football

Nico Iamaleava has his helmet cracked

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava was hit so hard in his Volunteers’ College Football Playoff game against Ohio State on Saturday that his helmet cracked.

The Buckeyes got the ball and scored first to take a 7-0 lead in the CFP game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday night. The Vols got the ball after that and Iamaleava ran twice. On a third-down scramble, he met Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon head-on. The hit from Simon cracked Iamaleava’s helmet.

You can see a video of the hit that did the damage on Iamaleava’s helmet.

Here is a still of the cracked helmet.

Iamaleava had been knocked out of Tennessee’s Nov. 9 game against Mississippi State with a concussion and switched to a more protective helmet. It’s possible that playing in the sub-30 degree temperature on Saturday may have contributed to the quarterback’s helmet cracking against the Buckeyes.

Despite being hit in the helmet on that play, Iamaleava remained in the game.

comments powered by Disqus