Report: Tennessee interested in Clemson OC Tony Elliott for head coach position

Tennessee is embarking on what could be a difficult coaching search, but they have reportedly identified one name of significant interest as they get it underway.

According to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, new Tennessee athletic director Danny White is very interested in Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

One name we’re hearing that is high on the list for new Tennessee AD Danny White is Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, whose offenses have been elite:https://t.co/wyRhpYtQtQ — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 23, 2021

It’s not clear how interested Elliott would be in the job. The Tennessee program is in a messy position right now due to possible NCAA sanctions and subsequent player departures, and Elliott has a nice gig at Clemson where he has consistently coached elite offenses and competed for championships.

Elliott has been co-offensive coordinator at Clemson since 2015, and assumed the job himself prior to last season. In 2017, he won the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the sport.