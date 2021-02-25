Texas AD aiming for 100 percent fan capacity at football games in fall

The Texas Longhorns were limited to a 25 percent fan capacity at home games in Austin last football season, but they’re aiming for 100 percent this fall.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte tweeted in response to a fan inquiry on Wednesday. The fan asked whether Texas was planning on 100 percent fan capacity for football games in the fall, assuming the majority of the country is vaccinated by then.

Del Conte said that was the plan.

That’s our plan https://t.co/0CemSqHt5E — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) February 23, 2021

The fall is several months away, and so much could happen by then. But it wouldn’t be a stretch to say most people would love to have COVID-19 under containment to the extent that 100 percent fan capacity were possible. Already this year we’re seeing more and more sports venues open up to limited fan attendance.

