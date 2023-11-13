Texas A&M has wild dream candidate for head coach job

Texas A&M will soon begin searching for a new head coach, and one of their dream candidates is currently focused on trying to lead his team to a Super Bowl.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic published a column on Sunday listing several coaches Texas A&M could target to replace Jimbo Fisher. Feldman named Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell as the “one big wild-card wish candidate” for the Aggies.

Campbell played tight end at Texas A&M from 1995-1998. He was a standout player for the Aggies, which led to him being taken by the New York Giants in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft. Campbell’s connection to Texas A&M is probably the only reason he would answer the phone if they called.

As one source told Feldman, the timing of Texas A&M’s interest in Campbell is “horrible.” Campbell’s Lions are 7-2 and coming off another huge win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Detroit is one of the best teams in football and a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Campbell was hired by the Lions in 2021. The team went 3-13-1 that season. They then fell just barely short of reaching the playoffs with a 9-8 season last year. Campbell has taken a tormented franchise that has not won a postseason game since 1991 and given their fans hope.

There is almost no chance of Campbell leaving the Lions for Texas A&M. However, we know from Jimbo Fisher’s insane buyout that the Aggies will likely be willing to offer Campbell a massive sum of money. He could certainly use that interest to get a new contract from the Lions.