Texas A&M fined for fans rushing field after Alabama win

Texas A&M will be paying a significant fine in light of its fans rushing the field after the team’s upset win over Alabama on Saturday.

The school will have to pay the SEC $100,000 as a result of Saturday night’s postgame field storming.

The SEC has fined Texas A&M $100,000 for storming the field on Saturday. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 11, 2021

The field rush attracted extra attention in light of Alabama having to get off the field following the 41-38 Texas A&M victory. Video from the field showed Nick Saban’s security trucking anyone who got in the Alabama coach’s way.

Like it or not, that’s the exact sort of thing officials worry about when students run onto the field. The concern is that someone could get hurt amid all the chaos, which is why the SEC has a firm rule against it. That said, Texas A&M will probably be perfectly content to pay this fine.