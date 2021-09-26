Video: EJ Williams shoves NC State fan after Clemson loss

EJ Williams got frustrated after Clemson’s loss to NC State on Saturday and had some testy reactions to the fans.

Clemson lost to NC State 27-21 in double overtime for their first defeat to the Wolfpack since 2011. After the game, Williams heard it from NC State running back Trent Pennix. Pennix seemed to be pointing either at the scoreboard or to tell Williams to leave the field.

Williams was frustrated and shoved a fan, then gave a head-fake to another fan.

A little testy here, Williams yelling at a couple fans but nothing else pic.twitter.com/qarUox3S73 — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 25, 2021

When your team loses like that, the best thing is to quickly get off the field. You don’t want to be around when a bunch of fans are celebrating. NC State fans rushed the field like crazy. That’s an environment an opponent should not be around because it can lead to some trouble.