Texas A&M players reportedly suspended over locker room incident

Three Texas A&M football players have been suspended ahead of Saturday’s big game against 15th-ranked Ole Miss, and the disciplinary action stems from something that happened in the locker room.

ESPN’s Chris Low reports that defensive back Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams have all been suspended indefinitely by head coach Jimbo Fisher. Sources told Low that the players violated team rules when they were involved in a locker room incident, though the exact nature was not revealed.

Billy Liucci of TexasAgs.com first reported on Monday night that Fisher had suspended several players.

Harris, Marshall and Williams are all part of the Aggies’ highly touted freshman class. Marshall has started two games and has 11 catches for 108 yards. Harris has played more recently due to injuries in Texas A&M’s secondary and has 14 total tackles and three pass breakups. Williams has played the least of the three, but he too may have been in line for increased reps as injuries pile up for the Aggies.

Texas A&M is heading into a difficult home game against Ole Miss on a three-game losing streak. They are now 3-4 in what has already been a very disappointing season.