Ex-Texas star shares bold message about the Longhorns

Texas fans are feeling pretty confident about their Longhorns this year. Bijan Robinson is among those who is flexing.

The former Texas running back was puffing out his chest while watching the Longhorns take it to Michigan on the road Saturday.

“We’re witnessing a team that is the future of college football,” Robinson wrote on X, adding a Hook ’em Horns emoji. “Them [Michigan] boys done ran outta (sic) gas before it started.”

Robinson saying Texas is the “future of college football” suggests he feels they may be a dynasty in the making.

Texas is 2-0 this year following their 31-12 win at Michigan. The Longhorns made it to the College Football Playoff last season too. Their program is definitely heading in the right direction, but maybe Robinson should wait to see how his Longhorns fare over a few seasons in the SEC before he proclaims them to be the next big thing.

For context, Texas went 20-15 during Robinson’s three seasons at the school. He became the No. 8 overall pick in the draft by the Falcons in 2023.