Texas coach shares information about Quinn Ewers’ injury

Quinn Ewers exited Texas’ game against UTSA on Saturday due to an injury, and now we have more information about the injury.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian told ESPN that Ewers suffered a strained abdomen against the Roadrunners. The injury occurred early in the second quarter. Ewers had completed a 49-yard pass to Gunnar Helm and was seen limping afterwards. Then after handing off to Quintrevion Wisner for a 1-yard gain on the next play, Ewers went to the ground grabbing his left side. He was taken off the field and then Arch Manning entered the game in his place at quarterback.

Quinn Ewers heads to the locker room with a hand injury ‼️ pic.twitter.com/vOdVomSFRl — BringTw1tterBack (@savagegleeboy) September 15, 2024

Ewers headed to the locker room and then returned to Texas’ sideline in street clothes.

Quinn Ewers back on the sideline for Texas in street clothes pic.twitter.com/n1AY69hqGI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 15, 2024

Ewers had gone 14/16 for 185 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception prior to his injury. Manning lit it up upon entering the game in relief of Texas’ QB1.

Ewers, a junior, is in his third season with Texas.