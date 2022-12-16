Texas flips top LB recruit who was committed to Texas A&M

Texas not only gained a big recruit on Thursday, but they also had the added benefit of taking him away from a rival.

Linebacker recruit Anthony Hill decommitted from Texas A&M in November. On Thursday, we learned that he committed to the Longhorns.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Hill is rated by 247 Sports’ composite rankings as a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 linebacker in the country. He attends Billy Ryan High School in Denton, Texas.

The addition of Hill gives Texas the No. 3-rated recruiting class for 2023. They have three players rated as No. 1 at their position for 2023.

Texas now holds commitments from 3 players who rank No. 1 at their position: Five-Star Arch Manning (No. 1 QB)

Five-Star Anthony Hill Jr. (No. 1 LB)

Five-Star RB Cedric Baxter Jr. (No. 1 RB) Special group, top to bottom, headed to Austin 🤘🏽 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 16, 2022

The Longhorns’ recruiting class for 2023 is headed by quarterback Arch Manning.

Texas is 8-4 this season and will face Washington in the Alamo Bowl on December 28.