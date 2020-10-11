Ex-Texas S DeShon Elliott throws shade at Tom Herman

Former Texas Longhorns safety DeShon Elliott threw some shade at Tom Herman during the team’s loss against Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Longhorns lost 53-45 to Oklahoma in four overtimes at the Cotton Bowl in Texas. During the game, many Longhorns fans were frustrated, especially when the team was down 31-17 before making a comeback.

Elliott, who played at Texas from 2015-2017, expressed his dissatisfaction while following the game.

Y’all thought Coach Strong was a bad coach… what’s y’all take now ? — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) October 10, 2020

Elliott played two seasons under former Texas coach Charlie Strong. His final season before he turned pro was under Herman in 2017.

Herman is in his fourth season at Texas and has the team 2-2 this year. He’s had one good season (10-4 and a Sugar Bowl win in 2018), and two mediocre seasons. The results during his tenure have not been satisfactory for Texas’ expectations, but there is little doubt that he has had more success than Strong.

Strong was 16-21 over three seasons and never had a winning year. Herman has gone 27-17 so far. Herman’s record isn’t good enough, but that doesn’t change that Strong was not a good coach who deserved to be fired, contrary to whatever point Elliott was trying to make.

Regardless, Elliott isn’t alone in his frustration with the program.