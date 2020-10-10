Texas fan goes viral for flashing middle finger after loss to Oklahoma

Texas had a heartbreaking loss in four overtimes against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game on Saturday, and some Longhorns fans did not take the defeat well at all.

One Texas fan was shown on TV after the 53-45 defeat, and she flipped the bird.

"Sir, we are no longer serving breakfast." pic.twitter.com/XDFKwHrxtA — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) October 10, 2020

Who was she giving the middle finger to? Did she know she was on TV? She probably was just really frustrated that her team lost.

The game was among the most memorable in the Red River Rivalry. There were blocked field goals, missed field goals, a 31-17 comeback by Texas, and the game went to four OTs! And there was also plenty of taunting.

The fan’s middle finger is just another reminder that college football is back!