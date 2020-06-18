Texas LB Juwan Mitchell considering transfer over equality issue?

Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell is apparently unhappy with the way the university is handling itself in the wake of the social injustice protests that have erupted across the country.

On Wednesday, Mitchell issued a statement on social media indicating he will transfer from Texas. He did not specifically say they he was upset with the team or school, but Mitchell wrote, “The only thing on your mind should be EQUALITY.”

Texas LB Juwan Mitchell writes tonight, "The only thing on your mind should be EQUALITY. … I do not feel comfortable representing The University of Texas." https://t.co/DlvyGSCYGN — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) June 18, 2020

Here’s the full statement:

“We put our blood, sweat, and tears in everyday so the city of Austin can enjoy their Saturdays. For ONCE, we decide to voice our opinions about things that can help better the community. It seems they only got our front but not our backs. People want to create change, don’t care how much money can be lost, don’t care about who hates them, or any bad outcomes that may happen. The only thing on your mind should be EQUALITY. When I look in that mirror in the morning I want to tell myself I did the RIGHT thing. That should be (everyone’s mindset). It’s not about blacks vs. whites or cops (vs.) blacks. IT’S ABOUT DOING WHAT’S RIGHT.

“With that being said, I do not feel comfortable representing the University of Texas.”

Mitchell joined Texas last year from a junior college. He made a significant impact in his sophomore season, recording 37 total tackles, three sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. He entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason but took his name out less than a week later.

Other Texas players offered their support for Mitchell’s statement:

We rockin wit you fam https://t.co/cbqEcUSoQD — JDub (@Jaredwiley23) June 18, 2020

Right beside you https://t.co/yotYKvYZZm — DeMarvion Overshown (@dee_overshown6) June 18, 2020

The Longhorns players are not the only student athletes to express frustration with their programs, as Oklahoma State star Chuba Hubbard threatened to sit out earlier this week over a shirt head coach Mike Gundy had worn.