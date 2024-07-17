Steve Sarkisian addresses major misconception about Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns are in the unusual position of having two starting-caliber quarterbacks entering the 2024 season. That has sparked rumors of tension behind-the-scenes, but coach Steve Sarkisian did his best to dispel them at SEC Media Days on Wednesday.

Sarkisian dismissed rumors of tension between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, instead saying the two are good friends who understand each other’s journeys.

“From Arch’s perspective, he’s watching Quinn have to go through some of the adversity, having a fight through injury, having to deal with the criticism of being the quarterback of Texas, so to see him have success, I think Arch is fired up for Quinn,” Sarkisian said, via Andrea Adelson of ESPN. “On the flip side, I think Quinn recognizes Arch’s journey Year 1 in our system and what that’s like. If you go back to the spring game Arch’s true freshman year, what that looked like, and then to see how he played Year 2 in the system, there’s great appreciation from Quinn for what Arch is doing.

“So in the end, we’re probably going to need both those guys at some point this season.”

Sarkisian may be leaving the door open for Manning to play, but there is no doubt who Texas’ starting quarterback is. That certainly could have irked Manning, who might have expected to compete for a starting job this year, but to Sarkisian’s point, that does not appear to be the case.

Texas is a popular pick to challenge for the SEC title in 2024. A big part of that is their quarterback depth.