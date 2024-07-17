Nick Saban explains why he did not pick Alabama to win SEC

Nick Saban explained Wednesday why he did not pick Alabama to win the SEC.

Saban drew some negative attention when he revealed his pick for the SEC Championship Game — Georgia against Texas.

The former Crimson Tide head coach drew the ire of one of his former players. That led Saban to defend himself on ESPN’s “College Football Live” Wednesday.

Saban said it’s not a bad thing that he didn’t pick his former team.

“I picked Georgia and Texas, but as a coach, I never wanted to get picked to win the SEC. So the players out there disappointed in me for not picking Alabama, it’s because I never picked Alabama,” Saban explained.

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, who is a media personality for ESPN, joked that Saban was using “inverted rat poison.”

Saban always used to use the term “rat poison” to describe comments from the media that could adversely affect his program. He hated when Alabama would receive too much praise or hype from the media, and said it could kill a team like poison if you consume it. Based on what McElroy was trying to convey, Saban is downplaying expectations for Alabama to take the pressure off the team.