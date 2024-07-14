Texas QB Quinn Ewers shares powerful Donald Trump image

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has joined the growing list of prominent athletes who showed their support for Donald Trump after the former president was the target of an assassination attempt.

Trump was injured after being shot at while speaking at a rally in Butler, Pa. on Saturday night. The Republican presidential nominee was left bleeding from the ear during the incident. Before he was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents, Trump stopped to raise his fist in the air and tell those in attendance at the rally to “fight!” as blood ran down the side of his face.

A number of powerful images were captured amid the hectic scene. Ewers shared one of them on his Instagram story. The Longhorns quarterback also shared a popular photoshop that went viral depicting Trump as rapper 50 Cent.

Texas star QB Quinn Ewers shows support for Donald Trump after he survives assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/K5zgJiRBGQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 14, 2024

It appears that Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning shared a similar image on his Instagram story, though it was no longer there as of this writing:

And y’all thought Texas wasn’t SEC ready pic.twitter.com/uaebNaMBKb — BCS Joschloss🤘🇻🇦 (@JosephManero) July 14, 2024

A number of athletes have shared the images of a bloodied Trump raising his first in the air to show their support for the presidential candidate.

Ewers threw for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions last season. He also scored 5 rushing touchdowns. The Heisman Trophy hopeful will enter the 2024 as Texas’ starting quarterback once again.