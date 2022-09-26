Texas Tech trying to identify fan who hit Texas player

Texas Tech fans stormed the field following their team’s upset win over rival Texas on Saturday, and police are now looking for one individual who engaged in what the school called “unacceptable” behavior.

A video that went viral on social media showed a Texas Tech fan aggressively shoving a Texas player in the back as the player was walking off the field. The shove was totally unprovoked and seemed to send the Texas player flying.

Texas Tech issued a statement on Sunday condoning the fan’s actions. The school included a screenshot of the culprit’s face and asked anyone with information to contact the Texas Tech Police Department.

This individual’s actions are not representative of Red Raider values. If you have any information to help us identify this individual, please contact @TexasTechPD. pic.twitter.com/IGKDxC7JOP — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) September 26, 2022

A Texas Tech spokesperson also released a statement to Wescott Eberts of Burnt Orange Nation highlighting the school’s postgame celebration policy.

A Texas Tech spokesperson provided me the following statement about the video of a fan pushing a Texas player after Saturday’s game. pic.twitter.com/aQVH290Dp7 — Wescott Eberts (@SBN_Wescott) September 26, 2022

This is not the first incident we have seen this season involving a player and a fan who rushed the field. Though, the player was the aggressor the last time (video here).

Texas Tech defeated No. 22 Texas in a thrilling 37-34 overtime game in Lubbock. The win was Texas Tech’s first over the Longhorns since 2017.