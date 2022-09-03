Video: Old Dominion student absolutely trucked by VT player

For the second time in four years, FSC Old Dominion managed to upset their in-state rivals, Virginia Tech, on Friday night.

The 20-17 home victory sent Monarchs fans into a frenzy. They stormed the field — the first storming of the college season — to celebrate with the players. But the victory over a Power 5 team came at a cost for at least one Old Dominion fan.

While running onto the field, a shirtless Monarch fans was leveled by Hokies tight end Connor Blumrick (No. 4).

Hardest hit from Virginia Tech all game, sadly. pic.twitter.com/UYQfl3fwAx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 3, 2022

The fan appeared to slow down in order to let Blumrick by, but the tight end instead opted to lower his shoulder into the helpless fan, sending him to the grass.

It’s unclear if the fan suffered any injuries, but discipline could be headed Blumrick’s way. Of course, the counter argument will be made that fans running onto the field create a dangerous situation and collisions become inevitable.

Of course, in this instance, a frustrated Blumrick clearly leaned into contact.

“Usually I run into the locker room. But I wanted to soak it all in, just walk through it all. And let that fuel me. Fuel all of us,” VT linebacker Dax Hollifield, also No. 4, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch after the game. “It’s embarrassing. Very embarrassing.”

The loss and Blumrick’s poor sportsmanship weren’t the only dark clouds to hang over VT on Friday night. The game was also delayed to start the second half after Hokies coaches got stuck in an elevator.

That’s quite a rough start for first-year Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry, who now has to explain the loss and answer for the actions of his tight end.