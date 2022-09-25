Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video

One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever.

Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.

After the Red Raiders beat the Longhorns 37-34 in overtime, Beers hopped onto the field like many other fans. But Beers went straight for where Texas’ mascot Bevo was and delivered a savage Horns Down in front of the mascot’s face.

The reaction from the cheerleader who looked at him like he was crazy was great.

Beers still has several more college spots to visit before announcing his decision on Nov. 21. Texas Tech has to have moved up the list to No. 1 after Saturday’s experience.