Texas Tech paid a defensive lineman $3 million in NIL

If you’re wondering how Texas Tech became a top-10 team in the country, look no further than their NIL practices.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 8-1 and ranked No. 8 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. They have their best winning percentage since 1973 and are in line for their first double-digit win season since 2008, when Mike Leach was in charge, Michael Crabtree was catching passes, and Adam James was being locked in closets.

How did they do it? With big bucks.

Texas Tech spent $7 million to build their fearsome defensive line via the transfer portal, according to a story by ESPN’s Max Olson. $3 million of that money was paid to Stanford transfer David Bailey, which is believed to be the most ever paid to a defensive player in college football history.

Bailey has 11.5 sacks this season, which leads college football. He is expected to become a first-round draft pick.

David Bailey continues to be one of the most terrifying players in the country for Texas Tech. Insane first-step explosiveness. Came into today leading the country in pressures (50). pic.twitter.com/JprBQpvm9T — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 1, 2025

$3 million to one player is a crazy amount in college football, but it’s hard to say the investment hasn’t paid off. If what Texas Tech wanted was to compete for the Big 12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff, that’s exactly what they’re doing.

The Red Raiders play BYU on Saturday and then face UCF and West Virginia to round out the regular season. The winner of Saturday’s game will be in a good position to win the conference.