Todd Graham resigns as Hawaii coach amid political pressure

Todd Graham’s reign as the head coach at Hawaii was brief.

Graham resigned after two seasons as the Rainbows’ head coach, Hawaii announced on Friday night.

Graham resigns as UH head football coach; the search for a new head coach begins immediately 🔗 https://t.co/XBNjc65e7K pic.twitter.com/AyNSWWQyf3 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) January 15, 2022

The announcement is no surprise given the political pressure the school was facing regarding Graham.

There was a Hawaii state senate meeting last Friday where they addressed all of the players leaving the Hawaii football program as transfers. Multiple aggrieved parties spoke out against Graham during the meeting.

You can read a summary on this Twitter thread:

Lee describes "segregation" between walk-ons and scholarship players…mentions how Chevan (his good friend) would get preferential treatment…would be excluded out of communication with Graham…mentions microaggressions between him and coach. — Keith Demolder (@KeithDemolder) January 8, 2022

Matters continued on Wednesday when a state senator called for the removal of the school president, athletic director, and football coach (Graham).

NEW DEVELOPMENTS: In regards to #HawaiiFB: Hawaii State Senator Kurt Fevella is once again calling on the University of Hawaii Board of Regents to remove UH President David Lassner, Athletic Director David Matlin and Head Football Coach Todd Graham. pic.twitter.com/wLve2V7tEK — Keith Demolder (@KeithDemolder) January 13, 2022

Two days later, the senator got his wish as Graham is out.

Graham went 11-11 in two seasons as Hawaii’s coach. This marked his first head coaching job since being fired by Arizona State, where he coached from 2012-2017.

