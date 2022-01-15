 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, January 14, 2022

Todd Graham resigns as Hawaii coach amid political pressure

January 14, 2022
by Larry Brown

Todd Graham

Todd Graham’s reign as the head coach at Hawaii was brief.

Graham resigned after two seasons as the Rainbows’ head coach, Hawaii announced on Friday night.

The announcement is no surprise given the political pressure the school was facing regarding Graham.

There was a Hawaii state senate meeting last Friday where they addressed all of the players leaving the Hawaii football program as transfers. Multiple aggrieved parties spoke out against Graham during the meeting.

You can read a summary on this Twitter thread:

Matters continued on Wednesday when a state senator called for the removal of the school president, athletic director, and football coach (Graham).

Two days later, the senator got his wish as Graham is out.

Graham went 11-11 in two seasons as Hawaii’s coach. This marked his first head coaching job since being fired by Arizona State, where he coached from 2012-2017.

Photo: Visit El Paso/CC BY-SA 2.0

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus