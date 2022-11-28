Report: Tom Herman not interested in 1 job despite rumors

Tom Herman has not worked as a head coach since being fired by Texas after the 2020 season. He’s being mentioned with some rumors already this cycle, but there is one job he reportedly is not interested in.

The Toledo Blade’s Kyle Rowland reported that Herman is not interested in the Cincinnati job despite rumors linking him to it.

Tom Herman's name has been linked to the Cincinnati vacancy, but sources have told The Blade that he would not be interested. Herman was born in Ohio but raised in California, and a majority of his career has been spent in the south(west), a region where he has deep connections. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) November 28, 2022

The Bearcats are in need of a new head coach after Luke Fickell left to take the Wisconsin job.

Herman went 22-4 in two seasons at Houston, which led him to land the Longhorns job. He went 32-18 in four seasons at Texas but was fired after going 7-3 during the 2020 season.

Though Herman is worthy of another job, he reportedly does not feel Cincinnati is a good fit. That could make sense since most of his coaching experience was in the state of Texas, at schools like Sam Houston State, Texas State and Rice in addition to Houston and Texas.