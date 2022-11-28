 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 28, 2022

Report: Tom Herman not interested in 1 job despite rumors

November 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Tom Herman with the media

Jul 16, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Herman has not worked as a head coach since being fired by Texas after the 2020 season. He’s being mentioned with some rumors already this cycle, but there is one job he reportedly is not interested in.

The Toledo Blade’s Kyle Rowland reported that Herman is not interested in the Cincinnati job despite rumors linking him to it.

The Bearcats are in need of a new head coach after Luke Fickell left to take the Wisconsin job.

Herman went 22-4 in two seasons at Houston, which led him to land the Longhorns job. He went 32-18 in four seasons at Texas but was fired after going 7-3 during the 2020 season.

Though Herman is worthy of another job, he reportedly does not feel Cincinnati is a good fit. That could make sense since most of his coaching experience was in the state of Texas, at schools like Sam Houston State, Texas State and Rice in addition to Houston and Texas.

Article Tags

Cincinnati Bearcats FootballTom Herman
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus