Tom Herman comments on his job status following loss to Iowa State

Tom Herman had to answer a difficult question after Texas’ 23-20 loss to Iowa State on Friday.

The Longhorns took an early 10-0 lead in the game and led 20-10 in the third quarter. A questionable decision to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking a field goal late hurt the Longhorns. They ended up missing a 57-yard kick in the final seconds in attempt to tie the game.

After the game, Herman was asked whether he is still the man for the Texas job. He said that wasn’t for him to decide, but he feels great about the program’s direction.

I asked Tom Herman why he's still the man for the job and why Texas should retain him. Herman said that's not for him to decide. Said the program is better and feels great about the trajectory of the program. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 27, 2020

That type of response will be met with groans from Texas fans. Herman is in his fourth season as Texas’ head coach and is 5-3 this year. While the program has definitely improved since he took over from Charlie Strong, Herman is falling short of where Texas wants to be. On top of that, he has been losing top recruits.

Those with the power at Texas will be making the decision about whether Herman continues to keep the job. The Longhorns finish their season at Kansas State and at Kansas, giving them a chance to go 7-3.