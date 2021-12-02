Tommy Rees staying at Notre Dame as offensive coordinator

Notre Dame may have lost Brian Kelly as their head coach, but the school is doing its best to keep some continuity.

The Fighting Irish reportedly are promoting Marcus Freeman from defensive coordinator to head coach. Tommy Rees is also staying at Notre Dame as their offensive coordinator.

How do we know? Rees announced the news himself in a meeting with the team on Wednesday night.

“I love you guys. I love this place. I believe that we can win a national championship here. And I’m committed to doing everything we can to get to that point,” Rees told the players.

Rees, 29, has been a coach at Notre Dame since 2017 and their offensive coordinator since last year. He played quarterback for the Fighting Irish from 2010-2013. Notre Dame’s offense has averaged 35.2 points per game this season, good for 21st in the nation.

Photo: March 5, 2020; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees walks amongst the players during Notre Dame’s first spring football practice at the Irish Athletics Center. Mandatory Credit: Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK