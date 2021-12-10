Tony Elliott lands Virginia head coach job

Tony Elliott has been viewed as the top choice for for the Virginia head coaching vacancy, and the Cavaliers have landed their man.

Elliott is set to be named the next head coach at Virginia, according to multiple reports.

Elliott, 42, is another coach who made a name for himself at Clemson. He was the primary play-caller on offense under Dabo Swinney for seven seasons. Elliott claimed the Broyles Award as the country’s top assistant in 2017. He also played for the Tigers as a wide receiver from 2000-2003.

With Elliott’s departure, Clemson has now lost both its offensive and defensive coordinators to head coaching jobs this offseason.

Virginia is 6-6 this season and needed a new head coach after Bronco Mendenhall surprisingly resigned last week.